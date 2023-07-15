Brush fire

A brush fire burns west of Chubbuck late Saturday afternoon. The blaze destroyed a home and RV before firefighters brought it under control.

 Julie Powell Photo

CHUBBUCK — A house and RV were destroyed by a brush fire on Saturday west of Chubbuck.

There were no injuries during the blaze on Philbin Road that began as a controlled burn, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.

