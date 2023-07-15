A brush fire burns west of Chubbuck late Saturday afternoon. The blaze destroyed a home and RV before firefighters brought it under control.
CHUBBUCK — A house and RV were destroyed by a brush fire on Saturday west of Chubbuck.
There were no injuries during the blaze on Philbin Road that began as a controlled burn, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.
When the burn got out of control around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the flames quickly spread to a nearby haystack, RV and house, authorities said.
Several local fire departments were dispatched to the scene and police temporarily shut down Philbin Road and other nearby streets.
The Sheriff's Office reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday that firefighters had the fire under control and were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. There were no evacuations but authorities told the public to stay away from the Philbin Road area until the fire was under control.
Further details about the blaze have not yet been released.
