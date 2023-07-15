Fire

The scene of Saturday's brush fire that left a home and several vehicles destroyed on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck. 

 Idaho State Journal Photo

CHUBBUCK — A house, camper trailer, shed and five cars were destroyed Saturday by a brush fire west of Chubbuck that began as a controlled burn, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. by the family who started the controlled burn on their property in the 11000 block of Philbin Road, firefighters said.

IMG_8338.jpg

A firefighter douses the flames during Saturday's brush fire that destroyed a home and vehicles on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck.
IMG_8248.jpg

The cars destroyed by a Saturday brush fire on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck.
IMG_8354.jpg

Pictured is some of the destruction caused by Saturday's brush fire on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck.
IMG_8270.jpg

Some of the cars destroyed by a Saturday brush fire on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck.
IMG_8330.jpg

A firefighter douses the flames during Saturday's brush fire that destroyed a home and vehicles on Philbin Road west of Chubbuck.

Old Crow

There's no such thing as a controlled burn.....did

They get a permit to burn weeds in this heat?

I wonder if insurance pays on this claim?

