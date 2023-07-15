CHUBBUCK — A house, camper trailer, shed and five cars were destroyed Saturday by a brush fire west of Chubbuck that began as a controlled burn, authorities said.
The blaze was reported around 4:30 p.m. by the family who started the controlled burn on their property in the 11000 block of Philbin Road, firefighters said.
The windy and hot conditions on Saturday caused the controlled burn to spread out of control and by the time firefighters arrived the family's home was on fire.
Authorities feared the blaze would soon threaten other nearby homes, so the North Bannock, Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments were all dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters contained the fire to the family's property and there were no injuries during the blaze. But the flames turned the family's home, shed, camper trailer and cars into smoldering ruins.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported around 6:30 p.m.Saturday that firefighters had the fire under control.
But as of 8:45 p.m. what remained of the fire was still generating a cloud of smoke and flickers of flame could still be seen in the charred ruins of the family's home.
Firefighters expected to remain on the scene for several more hours.
Authorities said that the wind had blown the flames from the controlled burn north straight into the family's home. If the wind had sent the flames to the south, the fire would have likely scorched neighboring residences, authorities said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. There were no evacuations but authorities told the public to stay away from the Philbin Road area until the fire was under control.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel temporarily shut down Philbin Road and other nearby streets while firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire appeared to only scorch two to three acres but it incinerated everything it came into contact with on those acres.
A firefighter was nearly injured when one of the walls of the home collapsed and almost hit him. Fortunately he got out of the way in time.
Firefighters said they're not sure where the now homeless family is staying after losing their house and belongings in the fire.
There's no such thing as a controlled burn.....did
They get a permit to burn weeds in this heat?
I wonder if insurance pays on this claim?
