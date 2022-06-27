Wildfire

Firefighters battle a Monday brush fire on Chubbuck's north side.

 Miguel Dominic Photo

CHUBBUCK — A shed was destroyed on Chubbuck's north side Monday when a controlled burn spread out of control, the Fire Department reported.

The blaze ignited around 5 p.m. off of Bringhurst Street and scorched two acres before Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters contained the flames.

The fire burned close to a house and some farm buildings but the firefighters were able to protect all of the structures except for the shed.

As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was mostly out and firefighters were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.

The Chubbuck Fire Department said the fire started as a controlled burn but the flames were able to spread in the surrounding dry vegetation.

The fire did not result in any injuries.