Firefighters battle a Monday brush fire on Chubbuck's north side.
CHUBBUCK — A shed was destroyed on Chubbuck's north side Monday when a controlled burn spread out of control, the Fire Department reported.
The blaze ignited around 5 p.m. off of Bringhurst Street and scorched two acres before Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters contained the flames.
The fire burned close to a house and some farm buildings but the firefighters were able to protect all of the structures except for the shed.
As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was mostly out and firefighters were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The Chubbuck Fire Department said the fire started as a controlled burn but the flames were able to spread in the surrounding dry vegetation.
The fire did not result in any injuries.
