On August 19, 2022 when three Pocatello city council members resigned, Linda Leeuwrik made an interesting statement in the ISJ; “I’m hopeful that we can get back to a city council that functions properly, treats staff and each other with respect, and works together with civility and professionalism for the good of our city and all the people who live, work and visit here…” Her words I found very disturbing and amusing at the same time. How can you, Linda, use those words when you yourself do not live by them.
In April 2022 you (Linda) did an interview with the ISJ concerning the local Elks Lodge 674, you spoke as though you were a huge part of the lodge, yet you were not. Your statements had some truth. I was at the time a member and know exactly what transpired during the COVID-19 timeframe. The names you mention, giving them accolades for their work in saving the Lodge from bankruptcy, were a little true.
The Exalted ruler at that time, the board chairman, and certain members did a phenomenal job in orchestrating events to make money and give life back to the lodge. One specific member you did forget to mention, the Lodge Treasurer. With a few others, together they fix all the financial issues within the lodge. This person spent countless nights and hundreds of hours working on numbers, spreadsheets and updating QuickBooks. Who was the treasurer, CLAUDIA ORTEGA.
You failed to mention Claudia, due to your personal hatred and unprofessionalism. Now as a sitting member of the Elks Lodge (Lecturing Knight), you act in a devious fashion and not of Elks standard(s). You should be ashamed of yourself for using the Lodge as a platform for political recognition. During my time as a lodge member, and Elks Lodge Trustee, you never attended specific events to better the lodge. I believe you only came around when you thought it would help you politically or gain favor with certain people. The Elks principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity are not part of your vocabulary. You should resign from your seat as Lecturing Knight: The cardinal principle of this seat is Brotherly Love.
As long as you’re a part of the organization, I cannot be.