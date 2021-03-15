As many businesses are now allowing employees to work from home, this opportunity is not available to many rural Idahoans who lack access to high-speed internet. Most rural Idaho households don’t have broadband access or fast enough internet to work remotely. Emails can take 30 seconds to load, only to quit mid-message, and opening files, or getting on a conference call with colleagues is not even possible. These rural areas are in great need of broadband infrastructure.
Imagine Idaho, a group of passionate community leaders, have become a unified voice for Idaho to help unserved and underserved communities with minimal or no broadband connectivity. They are working diligently with elected officials, business leaders and economic groups to help rural communities build and maintain broadband infrastructure and receive its fair share of upcoming federal funding. Imagine Idaho’s pro-competitive approach will help Idaho's ability to expand broadband infrastructure and ensure Idahoans can obtain affordable high-speed internet. Broadband is essential for Idaho businesses to be connected and successful, and helps our younger generations stay and work in Idaho.
Max Shaffer,
Inkom