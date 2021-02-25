Broadband connectivity is a foundation for economic growth, job creation, and a better way of life. However, many Idaho rural areas have inadequate to a non-existent internet connection. If we don’t address Idaho’s digital divide now, a generation of children and adults in underserved communities will be left behind in the digital age of innovation.
Many rural communities recognize there are broadband issues but don’t have a complete understanding of its root cause or have the resources to maneuver through a plan of action. For many communities, the various aspects of broadband planning, the cost of broadband infrastructure, and applying for federal grants are overwhelming.
To move broadband initiatives forward, we need strong leaders to be the voice and support for rural communities to participate in broadband planning. Since the initiation of the Governor’s Broadband Taskforce, the Clearwater Economic Development Association and other economic regional counterparts have supported dozens of plans by working with rural Idaho communities and engineering experts to build and modernize their broadband infrastructure.
Understanding these issues, community leaders joined together in an effort called Imagine Idaho. These leaders are committed to serving rural areas by promoting policies that help their ability to deploy broadband infrastructure in a pro-competitive way and provide support for capacity building by networking regional experts to locals who need help. Through the Imagine Idaho coalition of leaders, we are dedicated to ensuring that every Idahoan has access to broadband that will increase economic, educational, and telemedicine benefits, stimulate innovation and unlock limitless possibilities.
Christine Frei,
Lewiston