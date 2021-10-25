Being the mayor of a bustling city is a very hard job. Many of the wannabes are out of touch with the reality of the job and would be in way over their heads. Pocatello has an annual budget of around $136 million and it takes a lot of skill and experience to assign that money wisely, prudently, and legally so that vital areas are covered. This is not a game for children. This is not a job for the inexperienced.
A bad mayor means a lot of missed opportunities for our city. It’s so amusing how so many people want to be the mayor of the city they live in. They picture applause and glory and surely they’ll make lots of money if only they can get elected. No, these are not good reasons to run for mayor!
Mayor Blad has been President of the Association of Idaho Cities and has interacted with mayors from all over the state. This gives him good ideas from successful cities which he can apply here in our community. It is obvious that the other mayors deeply respect him. He is knowledgeable of city government and that knowledge is really valuable in tough times like we’re in right now.
When Mayor Blad took office in 2010 unemployment was 10.8% in Bannock County. Today it is 2.7%. That’s great! There are 200 more businesses now than in 2010. Impressive!
Several Investors are ready to put a combination of $800 million into our community - but not if a Mayor is offensive and turns them off and chases them away. These and other investors need to trust the Mayor and his city council or they’ll go elsewhere. Mayor Blad inspires trust. He has brought many businesses to Pocatello. He is a kind man and respectful of other people. This goes a long way for a person in a leadership position who deals with every kind of personality and deals with numerous organizations. He is honorable and I trust him. His actions show his character.
A few years ago Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England went to Chicago and talked to the leaders of All-State Insurance after that company had rejected both cities to locate their business in, and because of that visit, All-State realized that Pocatello and Chubbuck were perfect and that this would be a place where they would be happy to add another large workplace. Our mayors did not accept “No.” They physically went to the leaders of All-State to talk them into coming to our community. How many mayors would do such a courageous thing? They are pro-active exceptional leaders! This is one of numerous actions that demonstrate their confidence and shows that they are fighting for everyone in our cities. They know that anything that benefits one city benefits the other also. Hundreds of people in our area now have jobs because of All-State Insurance and because our two mayors fought to bring All-State here. I admire that leadership.
It could be disastrous if a wrong choice is made for Pocatello. Let’s keep Mayor Brian Blad as our mayor!
Kristie Wolff,
Pocatello