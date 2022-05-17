A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. As one of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan is bringing his 25 charted songs on Billboard and thrills of massive crowds with signature hits to the epicenter of southeastern Idaho entertainment - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on July 9th!
The Summer Concert Series is THRILLED to bring Brett Scallions and Josey Scott: Playing The Hits of Saliva and Fuel to Idaho! After a lengthy hiatus, they are finally ready to deliver the passion and drive they always have to live shows. Josey has missed his fans these past ten years while he took quality time to raise his young family. His first love, music, is calling him back to share this next adventure via live shows and new recordings. He jumped at the opportunity to perform with his mentor and friend Brett Scallions, saying "Brett was one of the first superstar artists to teach me about the rules of the road. It's going to be a blast doing these shows together."
Josey and Brett will be playing the entire catalog of chart-topping Saliva and Fuel hits including Click Click Boom, Ladies and Gentleman, Hemorrhage, Shimmer, as well as some other beloved favorites deep in their vault! You won't want to miss the incredible experience put on by this duo!