When we moved here and bought our house in January, 2010, the roof was covered with snow. The house was inspected by a professional, who said he couldn't see the roof well enough to see if it was alright or not. We found out when the first rain arrived that spring, and a steam of water poured down from the ceiling right on our t.v.! I set buckets where necessary, and being new to the area, grabbed the yellow pages and proceeded to call roofing companies. Fellows arrived, one after another, suggesting what could be done and providing estimates of cost, which varied widely. I think I talked with a half dozen or so before Brett Hochhalter was the next one to arrive. He looked the situation over quickly, noting my drip-catching buckets, and told me, "I'll be right back." He left, but right back he did come, with a huge tarp. He spread the tarp over our entire roof, immediately stopping any possibility of any moisture coming in. In short order, we had an agreement for Brett and his company to re-roof our house - which they did quite promptly, and did an excellent job on. Brett's fee was reasonable for us retired people on a fixed income. Brett is not known for blowing his own horn, but word is spreading: he has more than once provided free roofing for people in need. Brett was for years a mailman in Pocatello - the mailman who routinely grabbed a shovel and cleared snow each winter from the sidewalks of those on his mail route who had difficulty wielding snow shovels. I think that's just a few of the good deeds Brett regularly performs. Brett Hochhalter is an asset to Pocatello, but there are a lot of us consider him a candidate for sainthood. With heartfelt thanks, Brett!
