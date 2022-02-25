I distinctly remember the moment I fell in love with the Olympics.
I was 7 years old, sitting on the floor just a few feet away from my family’s old tube TV, mesmerized as I watched 15-year-old Tara Lipinski flawlessly jump and skate and twirl her way to gold in the 1998 Winter Olympics.
I thought a lot about her after that as I danced around my room in the days and weeks and months that followed, imagining myself out on the ice, looking like a graceful fairy just like Tara did. Maybe I, too, could do that one day, I thought.
Since that day in 1998, I’ve put on ice skates fewer times than I can count on one hand, meaning that, sadly, that performance didn’t turn into an Olympic dream of my own. But it did kick off a 24-year obsession with the Olympics — not just with figure skating but with all the sports. There was just something inspiring about watching people achieve feats that my brain could barely comprehend. Seeing people from all corners of the world come together for this one thing made me feel a connection to my fellow man.
It’s kind of ironic that the sport that originally got me so enamored with the Olympics all those years ago is also the sport that will likely make me say good riddance to the whole thing for good.
The 2022 Winter Olympics are over now, but I cannot get one scene — and the drama leading up to it — out of my head. It will likely stay with me the rest of my life.
In 2022, there was another figure skater, another 15-year-old girl with the weight of her country’s expectations on her shoulders. This one, unlike Tara, was expected to win the gold. Everyone thought she was a shoo-in. It was a race for the silver because Kamila Valieva already had it in the bag.
That was until she tested positive for a banned heart medication.
Let me be clear here: I blame none of this on Kamila. She’s a minor — a victim of a cruel system and a cruel country.
You see, Kamila represents Russia — excuse me, I mean the “Russian Olympic Committee.”
The name is the international sporting community’s attempt at “punishing” Russia in the wake of a massive doping scandal that has played out since 2017. It’s a bit of a winding story, and one that doesn’t really matter here except to point out that the Russians are well-known cheaters.
Unfortunately, the only consequences they’ve faced are that the athletes aren’t allowed to use Russia’s flag or listen to its national anthem when they win gold or “officially” represent the country, although it’s still right there in the name.
Some punishment, given that the “Russian” delegation was third-largest this year after the U.S. and Canada, and they finished second in the total medal count with 32 behind Norway’s 37.
All that is a little beside the point except to get at one thing: Russia always gets what it wants. The world bows to its wishes when it comes to human rights abuses and invasions of autonomous countries and everything else. The Olympics, including this one, are no exception.
After the evidence of Kamila’s doping came out, there was a hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to decide if she would be allowed to compete in the women’s individual event — after already putting into limbo the medals for the team event, which ended with the Russians taking gold and the United States nabbing silver. Ultimately, they decided that she would be allowed to skate, but if she ended up winning a medal, there would be no medal ceremony for anyone. It was for her own mental health, they said — how could they possibly rip this poor girl’s dreams from her?
How indeed.
The reaction among figure skaters and commentators — including the aforementioned Tara Lipinski — was empathy for Kamila insofar as she clearly needs better people around her. (Just how likely is it that a teenager accessed banned substances without help from adults?) But there was also outrage. Cheaters, no matter the circumstances, shouldn’t be allowed to compete.
Regardless, she did compete. After the short program, Kamila was in first place heading into the free skate — the place where she was supposed to really shine, after being the first woman to land a quad jump in the Olympics during the team event a few days earlier.
There was an expectation that Kamila and her teammates, the “Quad Squad” — fellow teenagers Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova — would sweep the competition. Trusova went first in the free skate and nailed five quad jumps, but ended up lacking in artistic score. Shcherbakova went next and had an outstanding performance, including landing two quads.
Then it was Kamila’s turn — and it turns out that her shoulders were not strong enough for the weight of the world.
She bobbled. She fell. Over and over again.
When she walked off the ice, clearly emotional, her coach gave her criticism instead of empathy: “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?” coach Eteri Tutberidze said.
According to multiple sources, Tutberidze — who coaches all three of Russia’s Olympic skaters — has a long history of churning out skaters who fly high and fall quickly, often getting seriously injured, reportedly competing through said injuries, and retiring before they’re out of their teenage years. This is so common it even has its own name: the “Eteri Expiration Date.”
After her free skate, Kamila sobbed, looking every bit as much the child that she is, hiding her face as her scores came in, clutching a stuffed toy as she found out she placed fourth. So much for avoiding that “irreparable harm” the Court of Arbitration had based its decision on.
Ultimately, Kamila’s teammate Shcherbakova won the gold, but you wouldn’t have known it by looking at her face. As the Russian girls’ entourage was dealing with Kamila and with a hysterical Trusova — who declared she hated skating and wouldn’t go on the ice again — Shcherbakova sat to the side, no one there to give her a hug, no one to congratulate her. She looked lost. “I still don’t comprehend what has happened,” she said. “On the one hand I feel happy, on the other I feel this emptiness inside.”
Jay Busbee at Yahoo! Sports described it like this: “Women’s Olympic skating hit a new low Thursday night, a cold tragedy of abuse and pain played out over the course of 3 1/2 hours. When it was over, Russians dominated the podium, skaters reached new heights of grace and athleticism, a ceremony bestowed medals on deserving winners … and almost everyone looked as miserable as if they were at a loved one’s funeral.”
This was a collapse, it was heartbreaking — and it was the moment I finally fell out of love with the Olympics.
I’m not a foreign policy expert by any means and I wouldn’t deign to weigh in on what the best next chess move is to make when it comes to something like Russia and its current heartbreaking invasion of Ukraine.
Hell, I’m not even that much of a sports fan.
But when everyone I know — people left, right and center, who haven’t agreed on much of anything for at least the last five years if not longer — is saying, “Why the f*** are the Russians allowed to compete?” that’s a sign that something needs to change.
This is bigger than Russia, of course — Russia is just what finally crushed my rose-tinted glasses. Who can forget that these Olympics were hosted by a country that would welcome such a distraction?
The Associated Press on Feb. 15, two days before the disastrous free skate, reported this: “Little more than a week ago, the questions from non-Chinese reporters at daily Olympics briefings were about sensitive things involving China — tennis player Peng Shuai, the government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest, the efficiency of the anti-COVID ‘closed-loop system.’ These days, they’re all about a drug scandal — the one with Russia at the center — and not much else.”
I’ve recognized some cognitive dissonance within myself over the topic of the Olympics for several years now, even as I continued to watch the Olympics for most of its two-week run this month.
Sure, horrible things have happened — and continue to happen — in international sports, including in the United States. (Who can forget Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics?) Sure, the International Olympic Committee has barely pushed back on China or Russia for their continued abuses. But I justified continuing to watch because of all the athletes who worked so hard to get there. I pushed back on boycotting for that reason. The athletes, generally, are innocent and there’s no reason not to support them, I told myself.
But then Kamila happened — and she was a metaphor for the Olympics at large.
Kamila is innocent, too, but I’m still infuriated at Russia and want nothing to do with anything they support. So shouldn’t the same go for the IOC — an organization that has let countless horrible things happen under its watch and without much in the way of consequences for perpetrators?
I’m ashamed it took me this long, but at long last you can count me out as a fan of the Olympics. Maybe some changes will take place between now and the summer of 2024, but let’s just say I’m not optimistic.
Award-winning journalist Danae Lenz is the business editor at the Idaho State Journal. She earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a Pocatello resident ever since. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.