Flooding

Pocatello firefighters pump water out of the basement of an Idaho Street home near the downtown that was flooded after a water line was accidentally breached on Wednesday morning.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A breached water line caused flooding at homes in a neighborhood near downtown Pocatello on Wednesday morning.

Contractors working along Fore Road accidentally breached the line around 9:45 a.m., causing water to rush downhill across South Grant Avenue to Idaho Street next to Centennial Park, city officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.