FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Brad Paisley will be performing Live on stage at our outdoor concert venue on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 County Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year’s past works have amassed over 3.9 billion on-demand streams. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance. In 2015, the global superstar partnered with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, t-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. A prolific entertainer, Paisley’s first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27th at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.
All other Brad Paisley concert tickets will go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10 a.m.
All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com as well as our most recent media releases.
Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is home to an 85 thousand square foot gaming operation, 156 hotel rooms, the largest ballroom in the region at 15 thousand square feet, full-service Cedar Spa, six food and beverage outlets and High Stakes Bingo Hall.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes owns and operates three gaming properties including the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, Sage Hill Casino and Travel Center and Bannock Peak Casino and Truck Stop. The Economic Growth Plan continues to evolve for the health and benefit of the Tribal membership and the Eastern Idaho Region.