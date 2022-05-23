POCATELLO — The Future Boys & Girls Club set a goal to raise $200,000 by May 1st. The Steering Committee, chaired by Jean Haneke, exceeded this goal and raised $204,135.
“We’re thrilled and so very grateful to our community for seeing the need and supporting our efforts in bringing the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley to our area,” Haneke said. “By spreading awareness and our great opportunity to receive this match, so many of you stepped up to help us meet this goal. Our Steering Committee thanks you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley worked diligently to raise $200,000 by May 1st. The organization received an anonymous donor willing to match dollar for dollar up to $200,000 so long as the funds were raised by May 1st.
“We are so thankful for the tremendous support of the Pocatello community in helping us exceed our goal,” said Kayla Phillips, Boys & Girls Club Director of Strategic Development, “We had so much support from both the City of Pocatello and City of Chubbuck. We are so thankful for each and every business and individual that donated and helped make this dream a reality.”
By attaining these funds, the future Boys & Girls Club will officially start this fall at Syringa Elementary School. The Club is working closely with the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.
“The Future Boys and Girls Club will offer a wonderful complement to the district’s ongoing After School Program, which currently serves seven PCSD 25 elementary schools,” said Courtney Fisher, Communications and Communications Coordinator for PCSD 25. “We are excited to partner with the Future Boys and Girls Club to enhance and expand robust after-school programming to our learners at Syringa Elementary School.”
In addition the Future Boys & Girls Club plans to attend the school district’s free summer lunch program with a Think, Make, Create Trailer to give community youth a chance to explore some of the programming that will be available this fall. This summer program will be available Mondays and Wednesdays at both Alameda and Hawthorne Park from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club will attend the summer lunch program beginning June 13th and ending July 27th.
“It is important to note this is just the beginning and the fundraising does not stop here,” Phillips said. “We are looking forward to hosting some exciting events for the Portneuf Valley.” The next step for the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is to hire a Program Director, who will oversee the staff and programs happening at the Club. The Program Director will be hired by June.
More information can be found on the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley at portneufbgc.com or on their Facebook page.