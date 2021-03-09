The majority of voters cast ballots on Tuesday to renew the two-year supplemental levies for both American Falls School District 381 and Rockland School District 382.
The American Falls School District's $2,750,000 annual levy received 306 votes in favor and 187 against, while Rockland's $210,000 annual levy was supported by 115 votes with only 6 against.
The American Falls School District levy will be used to fund competitive salaries that will attract and retain teachers as well as increase the quality of classes and variety of classes offered.
The levy will also be used to pay for full-day kindergarten, the district's dual-immersion program, technology improvements, infrastructure, student fields trips, and student fees and supplies.
The Rockland School District levy will be used to fund salaries to retain high-quality teachers and prevent classroom consolidation as well as allow the district to offer career-specific programs and courses for students such as vocational agriculture, business and information systems technology.