A boom lift impaled on a railroad bridge over Garrett Way blocks the road's southbound lanes late Thursday afternoon in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A boom lift being transported by a flat-bed semi became impaled on a railroad bridge late Thursday afternoon, causing police to partially shut down a busy Pocatello road.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the semi traveling southbound on Garrett Way attempted to go under the railroad bridge just south of the Garrett Way-North Main Street intersection.
The boom lift was too tall to clear the railroad bridge and became impaled on the structure.
No one was injured in the accident but police have shut down the southbound lanes of Garrett Way until the boom lift can be removed. Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
Police said they have notified Union Pacific so the railroad can inspect the bridge, which suffered visible damage during the collision.
The name of the semi's driver has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.
