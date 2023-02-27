The topic… Pornography in the Public Library. The Library board meeting was moved to City Hall because a crowd was expected.
I estimate 100 citizens arrived at 3pm taking time off work and away from their families. That’s when we found out that only 5 people would be allowed to speak for a total of 15 minutes. Two of those opposing the obscene literature were each given 3 min to explain why they felt pornography was damaging to the fabric of society. Then the gavel came down and the meeting dismissed.
We came to Pocatello to be with grandchildren.. as homeschoolers we spent lots of time there. But I clearly remember filters that stopped children and the public from accessing pornography on library computers. We’ve come a long way since then.. Now Pornographic materials targeting 5-7 year olds are readily available.
Years ago I brought my grandchildren to the Marshal Library to explore their world. Where will they bring their children?
FOOD feeds our bodies, CHURCHES our spirits and BOOKS feed our minds. We’ve been complacent thinking community boards, committees, public servants and employees would uphold our standards. We can no longer make that assumption. They have broken our trust by allowing materials in our libraries that violate the morals and values we strive to teach our children and hold for ourselves.
If a person showed these books to your child in a park, you would call the police. If your child brought one home from school you would be outraged.. and if the babysitter read a sexually explicit book to your 5 year old you would not allow that person in your home again. But by our silence, we’ve allowed these materials in our schools and libraries.
Good people of Pocatello… don’t fall asleep on this. The kind of community we all long for cannot thrive if we allow our Tax dollars to fill the shelves of our public library with Obscene materials.. not fit for children or adults.
These books are placed intentionally to fill our children's minds with ideas that will take them to places parents don’t want their children to be.
