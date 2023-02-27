The topic… Pornography in the Public Library. The Library board meeting was moved to City Hall because a crowd was expected.

I estimate 100 citizens arrived at 3pm taking time off work and away from their families. That’s when we found out that only 5 people would be allowed to speak for a total of 15 minutes.  Two of those opposing the obscene literature were each given 3 min to explain why they felt pornography was damaging to the fabric of society.  Then the gavel came down and the meeting dismissed.

