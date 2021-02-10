The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who reportedly broke into a home and shot a gun above his ex-wife's head.
A news release from the sheriff's office states deputies responded to a disturbance on Maiben Street on Tuesday night around 8:23 p.m.
According to the news release, Talon Cavanaugh, 26, arrived at the apartment of his ex-wife and children, kicked in the door, and confronted the victim and one of the children with a handgun.
The sheriff's office said Cavanaugh pointed the gun at his ex-wife and fired a round just above her head. He then fled the scene in a blue-green car. The car had a license plate of 8BML025, though the sheriff's office noted the license plate did not belong to the car Cavanaugh was driving.
Cavanaugh is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge of Cavanaugh's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 208-529-1200, or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983.