Bomb squad

A member of the Idaho Falls police regional bomb squad pictured at Moreland Park after an explosive device was found there on Monday afternoon.

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photo

The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believe was an explosive device was found in the park's bathroom.

The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.

