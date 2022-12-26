The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believe was an explosive device was found in the park's bathroom.
The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
The incident began to unfold around 1:45 p.m. Monday when an individual reported finding the device in the park's bathroom, authorities said.
Bingham County sheriff's deputies responded and then called in the Idaho Falls Police Department regional bomb squad to dispose of the device.
Authorities said they believe that what was found in the park's bathroom was a real explosive device.
Moreland Park was evacuated during the incident. The park is about 39 acres in size and is located just north of Moreland, a small town northwest of Blackfoot.
Sheriff's deputies, the Blackfoot Fire Department and Idaho Falls bomb squad remained on the scene until about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
There were no injuries during the incident.
The Sheriff's Office posted a news release on Facebook about the incident on Monday night, apologizing to area residents for the noise caused by the device being blown up by the bomb squad.
Although "there is no further danger to the public," the incident is being taken "very seriously" because all indications are that it was an actual explosive device found in the park's bathroom, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said the investigation into the incident is underway and anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-785-1234.
The Sheriff's Office added that reporting suspicious items, such as what was found in the park's bathroom on Monday, is greatly appreciated.
"Please report any future suspicious behavior as it takes us all being vigilant to keep our community safe," the Sheriff's Office stated in its news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.