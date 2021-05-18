CHUBBUCK — The body discovered in a Chubbuck canal on Saturday morning has been identified as a Fort Hall woman who has been missing since April 3, according to her family.
The Chubbuck Police Department said they identified the body discovered in the canal near the intersection of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway as 30-year-old Samantha Bear after the Ada County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on Monday.
“The autopsy revealed that there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, and at this point foul play is not suspected in her death, however we are still awaiting results of a toxicology report which could be several weeks,” the Chubbuck Police Department news release said.
Sonia Lavatta, Bear’s younger sister, told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday that the canal in which Bear was found is located about 8 miles from their Fort Hall residence. Bear’s family became worried about her on April 3 when she uncharacteristically stopped posting to social media and stopped replying to text messages, Lavatta said.
Bear’s family has created an online fundraiser on GoFundMe.com to help raise money for funeral expenses. According to the GoFundMe.com fundraiser, Bear is believed to have been submerged in the canal for approximately three weeks. The GoFundMe campaign for Bear can also be accessed by visiting gofund.me/37dc9775.
Lavatta described Bear as a fun-loving, bright, willing and outgoing woman who enjoyed participating in sports and playing in the outdoors.
“She was caring, funny and loved to play basketball, softball and football,” Lavatta said. “She was all about her family and just loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and meeting new people and seeing new places.”
Lavatta said she and her family have no information as to how Bear ended up in the canal, and, along with the Chubbuck Police Department, are encouraging anyone with any information about this incident or anyone who may have recently been in contact with Bear to contact investigators at 208-237-7172.
Lavatta said the family is still working on arranging funeral or celebration of life services and have asked for privacy during this trying time.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Samantha Bear during this difficult time as they process the difficult loss of their loved one,” Chubbuck police said in its news release.