The family of a missing Pocatello man says his body has been recovered after ground searches were conducted in the vicinity of his vehicle.
Matt Schultz, 50, of Pocatello, left Meridian alone on Wednesday to take some drone footage of southwest Idaho's great outdoors but never returned, his family said.
KTVB.com reported that a family member said Schultz died immediately from the injuries he sustained after falling down a 50-foot ravine.
“It is with great sadness that the family of Matt Schultz confirms that his body has been found,” the family said in a statement sent to the Idaho State Journal on Monday afternoon. “Matt passed away doing something he loved, but he loved nothing more than his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by them and all that knew him. We ask for privacy at this time as we grieve the loss of Matt. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming and shared as they are determined. We would like to thank the Owyhee, Meridian, and Malheur police departments, and the countless volunteers who drove and flew for hours in their extraordinary efforts in searching for Matt.
Schultz left Meridian in his light green 2021 Toyota Tacoma which has a storage rack in the bed of the pickup truck with a spare tire fitted on top, his family said. Searchers found the vehicle on July 10, according to to KTVB.com
Schultz's family is very alarmed by his disappearance.
"Matt is loved by his family, a father to four including newborn twin girls," his family posted on Facebook in a request for the public's help locating him.