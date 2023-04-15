Randy Jackson

Randy Jackson

 Idaho County Sheriff's Office Photo

The body of a 71-year-old Kamiah man who was reported missing eight months ago was found this week by hikers in the Woodland area of North Idaho, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Randy Jackson was found dead in a 1995 green GMC Suburban, which was discovered in a steep ravine near Woodland, north of Kamiah. The hikers found the vehicle and body Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

