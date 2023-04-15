The body of a 71-year-old Kamiah man who was reported missing eight months ago was found this week by hikers in the Woodland area of North Idaho, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Randy Jackson was found dead in a 1995 green GMC Suburban, which was discovered in a steep ravine near Woodland, north of Kamiah. The hikers found the vehicle and body Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Idaho County deputies confirmed the GMC was the one that belonged to Jackson, and his remains were subsequently identified. An investigation will continue, but no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Mr. Jackson’s family has been notified,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We are saddened by their loss, but hope this brings them peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Jackson was first reported missing July 30, 2022. He was last seen in Lewiston and was expected to be returning to Kamiah.
Jackson’s vehicle was seen on multiple cameras in several locations following his departure from Lewiston, according to past reporting. The vehicle was headed east toward Kamiah from the Orofino area at about 2:41 p.m. July 30. Jackson, who lived outside of Kamiah, was known to take more than one route home.
Numerous ground searches were performed looking for him in the months following his disappearance. Idaho County personnel launched a drone this past winter to do an aerial search when there was less foliage and visibility was better.
Jackson, who suffered from hearing loss and had hip and back problems, was white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 360 pounds, according to past reporting.
Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanks everyone who helped search for Jackson.
