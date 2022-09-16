Dr. Warren Willey

Screen time is a well-known issue and problem that confronts all of us. It has been linked to obesity, depression, anxiety, insomnia and other damaging human conditions.

I have been hearing arguments recently stating that this "new norm" of everyone being glued to their screens should be embraced and accepted. Politics seems to find its way into everything, and this is yet another shining example of accepting that because a lot of people are doing something should make it right. Lemmings, we are not.