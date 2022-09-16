Screen time is a well-known issue and problem that confronts all of us. It has been linked to obesity, depression, anxiety, insomnia and other damaging human conditions.
I have been hearing arguments recently stating that this "new norm" of everyone being glued to their screens should be embraced and accepted. Politics seems to find its way into everything, and this is yet another shining example of accepting that because a lot of people are doing something should make it right. Lemmings, we are not.
Those of us getting up in years, and doing everything we can to do it gracefully, now have another reason to do our best to limit our screen time. By gracefully, I mean not allow it to happen! Plastic surgery, Botox, hair implants, cosmetics, hormones, personal trainers, supplements — the list is rather long.
A study reported in the Frontiers of Aging suggested that excessive exposure to blue lights — from devices such as TVs, phones, iPads and the laptop I am using to write this article — have detrimental effects on a number of cells and cell types in our bodies. From fat cells to skin cells to sensory neurons — exposure to blue light makes you age faster. It seems blue light exposure changes levels of different metabolites in the cells and actually accelerates aging. Therefore, limiting blue light exposure may be as beneficial as many things on that list above.
My first thought when reading this study was to be more adamant about using my blue light blocking glasses my lovely bride got for me some time ago. Then it occurred to me that they will protect my eyes, but I need a blue light blocking body suit! If constant exposure to blue light makes my wrinkles deeper and my fat get old, I need the full body armor and protection.
Of course, another solution would be to limit screen time. But honestly — who is going to do that? I thought about doing a Go-Fund-Me drive for the full body armor protection from blue light, and then common sense set in, and I had another idea. Use screens when you need them — to look something up. To watch 30 minutes of a show while walking on your treadmill, to see if your Scrabble word is actually a word. If you are using them for entertainment because you feel bored, get outside and do something!
Being bored is your fault: no one else is to blame — not a person or a situation. With conscious effort, we can all cut back on screen time. And according to this study, age more gracefully.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.