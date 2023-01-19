POCATELLO — The Bureau of Land Management in Pocatello is asking the public for feedback about two grants it is seeking from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, according to a press release.
The funding from both grants equals about $15,000. BLM plans to use the money for upgrading trails, replacing markers and kiosks, purchasing materials and hiring a park manager. BLM is asking the public for feedback on which upgrades should be given a higher priority.
One of the grants would be used for the new Pioneer Ridge Trail System, which will be located east of Pocatello and is expected to be constructed this year. If this grant is approved, it will provide BLM with the funds to purchase route markers for the new trails.
Once construction on the trails is completed at Pioneer Ridge, BLM will place signs throughout the new trail system.
"Signs are needed to let the public know the location of the new trail once it's built," said Blaine Newman, assistant manager for the BLM's Pocatello Field Office.
The other grant application would be used to improve the trails at the Curlew/Deep Creek Travel Management Area. These trails are located south and west of Pocatello.
If this grant is awarded, BLM plans to replace route markers, signs and damaged kiosks this summer. They also hope to hire a seasonal park manager for the travel management area.
"Unfortunately, trail markers, signs and kiosks get damaged over time and need to be replaced," said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Chuck Patterson.
BLM will be accepting comments from the public until Jan. 27. Input can be sent by mail to 4350 South Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, ID 83204. It can also be sent by email to BLM_ID_PocatelloOffice@blm.gov. Anyone seeking more information about the grant applications should contact the BLM's Pocatello Field Office at (208)478-6362.
