Soda Springs mine

This July 16, 2009 file photo shows Waste rock at the defunct South Maybe Mine, an Agrium Inc.-owned site being managed under federal Superfund authority, in Soda Springs, Idaho.

 Associated Press file photo

SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.

The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is also available for public review and will issue a final decision following resolution of any objections.

