Quincie Mattick

Quincie Mattick and her guide dog stand near the stairs at the Rendezvous Building on Idaho State University's Pocatello campus.

 Idaho State University Photo

POCATELLO — When Quincie Mattick receives her diploma with honors on May 6 at Idaho State University Spring 2023 Commencement at Reed Gymnasium, she’ll be accompanied by her loving and nearly ever-present companion, Tessa, her service dog.

Mattick, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado who has been blind since birth, will receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Professions with Cum Laude Honors.

