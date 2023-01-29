School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
Associated Press file photo

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted one local school district to cancel all Monday classes.

Blackfoot School District 55 said all of its schools will be closed on Monday due to the expected minus 40 degree wind chill currently forecast throughout East Idaho until Tuesday.

