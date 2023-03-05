BLACKFOOT — Teenagers have been vandalizing the Blackfoot Movie Mill, disheartening Brandon Lott, the manager of the popular local movie house.
“The biggest challenge that we see in Blackfoot is the teenagers not being respectful to what we've built, what we've done, and consequently us having to deal with the maintenance side of that," said Lott, who also oversees his family's two movie theaters in Idaho Falls. "We've had a lot of vandalism. Last week we had a girl go into the women's restroom and she stood up on the top of the toilet and broke the tank, and we had water everywhere. We had to replace the tank on that toilet. We've made it so that our family restrooms are locked so that somebody has to ask for a key if they need to use the family restroom, which is unfortunate because a lot of people in wheelchairs or with disabilities, or people with toddlers use those a lot. It's unfortunate that we have to lock those because we have multiple people going into those at a time and doing things that they shouldn't be.”
Despite the troubles they've faced with vandalism, Lott has a strong appreciation for working in the theater industry.
“I love the theater industry. I love the atmosphere, I love seeing the different walks of life that walk through the door. The movie theater is a getaway. It's an escape for people, and I love being a part of that. I love that they can come and get away from the dirty dishes, the homework, and all the rambunctious things that go on at home. There are all sorts of phases of life that come through the door. There are the young families, the couples, the first dates, and the groups of friends coming. Being able to see all the walks of life from all the different phases of life is really fun for me,” Lott said.
Kent Lott, Brandon Lott’s father, purchased one of the theater locations in Idaho Falls in 1993 and eventually bought another location in Idaho Falls and then the Blackfoot Movie Mill on West Bridge Street. The Blackfoot Movie Mill has been operated by the Lott family for four years.
“My dad grew up on a farm and he really enjoyed the working with your family aspect of it. He didn't enjoy farm work, but he enjoyed working with his siblings and with his dad, and he wanted to find something to have that environment for his family that wasn't farm work. That's really what he strived to incorporate into our lives. All of my siblings and I worked at the theater growing up through high school and my brother and I have stuck with it. It's been a great thing for our family and I've always been passionate about it,” Brandon said.
The Lott family has continued to operate all three locations together, fulfilling Kent’s dream.
“My dad started as a projectionist when he was 16 and continued to work in the theater industry for all but six months of his life. I was one year old when they bought the Centre (theater), their first location in Idaho Falls, and I just grew up with it. I've always loved being a part of it. It's a family business, so my brother manages one of our locations for us in Idaho Falls. I oversee all three locations and then mom takes care of all the payroll and she's the president of the corporation. My dad is still very much involved, so it's a very fun family atmosphere for us. I've always loved the theater industry. Now, I've got three kids of my own, and my 2-year-old and my 6-year-old love to go to work with dad and sit in the theater and visit with people. It's just been a great thing for our family,” Brandon said.
Brandon strives to keep prices at the Blackfoot Movie Mill reasonable, charging $7 for adults and $5 for kids in the evening, and $5 for matinees.
“Our concessions pricing is very conservative as well. We charge $3 for a large drink with a free refill, $6 for a large popcorn with a free refill, $11 will get you a large popcorn and two large drinks and everything will come with a free refill. We also sell food, so we've got hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, pizzas, chicken strips, corn dog bites, mozzarella sticks and cheese curds, and those all vary from $3 to $6. All of those are also available to combo to come with a drink for a little bit more, but still pretty conservative, especially for movie theatres. We strive to be family and community-oriented, and we've really done our best to incorporate that mindset into our pricing. It'd be very easy for us to charge more than what we charge, especially for tickets, but we just want people to be able to afford to come and have fun,” Brandon said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the movie theater industry, but Brandon thinks that it has made the community appreciate small businesses more than ever before.
“I think that the one thing that COVID did in Southeast Idaho was it made people appreciate small businesses. Our Idaho Falls locations are the busiest that they've ever been. (The pandemic) kind of flipped our industry upside down as a whole. I'm hoping that this year is kind of the bounce-back year. Last year was very weird because there was not a lot of product, and I think that the industry was kind of testing the waters as far as how many movies to put out and how well they were going to be received. I think that the industry recognizes that people want to go to the theater, so it's looking like this will be a good year, but we'll see,” Brandon said.
