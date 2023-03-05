Lott family

The Lott family in front of the Blackfoot Movie Mill, one of three local movie houses they own and operate.

 Submitted photo

BLACKFOOT — Teenagers have been vandalizing the Blackfoot Movie Mill, disheartening Brandon Lott, the manager of the popular local movie house.

“The biggest challenge that we see in Blackfoot is the teenagers not being respectful to what we've built, what we've done, and consequently us having to deal with the maintenance side of that," said Lott, who also oversees his family's two movie theaters in Idaho Falls. "We've had a lot of vandalism. Last week we had a girl go into the women's restroom and she stood up on the top of the toilet and broke the tank, and we had water everywhere. We had to replace the tank on that toilet. We've made it so that our family restrooms are locked so that somebody has to ask for a key if they need to use the family restroom, which is unfortunate because a lot of people in wheelchairs or with disabilities, or people with toddlers use those a lot. It's unfortunate that we have to lock those because we have multiple people going into those at a time and doing things that they shouldn't be.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.