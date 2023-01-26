Joseph D. Hornof

BOISE – After a three-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello found Joseph Hornof, 41, of Blackfoot, Idaho, guilty of two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began on January 23, and concluded with a guilty verdict on January 25. Following the jury’s verdict, Hornof is subject to a sentencing enhancement for committing a prior sex offense against a child in 2009 in Bannock County, Idaho.

