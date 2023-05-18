The Hangout

The Hangout, located at 30 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot, is hosting two dance parties this weekend.

 Photo courtesy of The Hangout

A gaming lounge in Blackfoot is set to host two dance parties with a live DJ this weekend as a means to give the business a boost.

The Hangout in Blackfoot will host two dance parties — one for children 12 and under on Friday and another for teenagers on Saturday — and will feature top hits from DJ Rowdy.

The Hangout

The Hangout at 30 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot is hosting two dance parties — one for children 12 and under on Friday and another for teenagers on Saturday — and will feature top hits from DJ Rowdy.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.