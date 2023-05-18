A gaming lounge in Blackfoot is set to host two dance parties with a live DJ this weekend as a means to give the business a boost.
The Hangout in Blackfoot will host two dance parties — one for children 12 and under on Friday and another for teenagers on Saturday — and will feature top hits from DJ Rowdy.
The Hangout has been open in Blackfoot since December 2022, but owner Jamie Curtis said she might have to shut its doors for good.
“It's been a real challenge to get customers,” Curtis said. “I don't want to close and I'm really pushing to stay open. I'm trying really hard and doing everything I can to keep the doors open.”
Curtis said that she needs to see at least 10-20 customers per day to stay open.
Many residents in Blackfoot can attest to the notion that the city needs a spot for youth and families to have some fun, and Curtis thinks that The Hangout is the perfect place.
“This is what the town has been complaining that they've wanted for several years, and now it's here and I can't get anybody in,” Curtis said. “I have a bunch of games like pool, air hockey, ping pong, foosball, an electronic dart board, ski ball and lots of different board games. We also have snacks and drinks.”
Curtis thinks that the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in the lack of customers that come to The Hangout.
“I don't think Covid itself is the reason, but just people being so used to being stuck at home and not being able to go out and do stuff I think has played a big role in that,” Curtis said.
Curtis encouraged the Blackfoot community to “be free because we’re not in a pandemic anymore.”
Curtis plans on having more events at The Hangout in hopes that it’ll bring more customers in.
“DJ Rowdy usually pulls in a good group, so I’m hoping it’ll be a good turnout,” she said.
The Hangout is an all-ages, family-friendly environment and Curtis’s only restriction is that children under the age of 13 need to be accompanied by an adult.
Curtis said that she’s had to pick up a full-time job to make ends meet which has caused The Hangout’s hours to vary every day. She said that she would ideally like to be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day, but she won’t be able to do that until the school year is over.
“It’s been so slow that I’ve had to pick up a second full-time job, and my kids are helping after school,” Curtis said. “They’re both high school students, so after school they go over for a couple of hours for me until I’m off of work and then I go over. Once school is out I’ll be able to be open more.”
The Hangout will have two parties this weekend. On Friday it will be for children aged 12 and under and will feature “All your favorite family-friendly dance music from Disney and other popular artists,” according to DJ Rowdy’s Facebook page.
On Saturday, the party will be for teenagers aged 13 and older featuring “All your favorite dance music, top 40, rap, hip hop, electronic, pop and more.”
Friday’s party will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday’s party will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
