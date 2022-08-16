New K9

Blackfoot police Cpl. Pentrack and K9 Jett.

 Blackfoot Police Department Photo

The Blackfoot Police Department has been working with the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue to find a suitable dog that could be trained to become a police K9 for our department.

We are thankful for their assistance in finding Cpl. Pentrack, a new K9 partner.

