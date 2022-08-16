Blackfoot police Cpl. Pentrack and K9 Jett.
The Blackfoot Police Department has been working with the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue to find a suitable dog that could be trained to become a police K9 for our department.
We are thankful for their assistance in finding Cpl. Pentrack, a new K9 partner.
Welcome, K9 Jett, to our department. Jett is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Cpl. Pentrack and Jett will soon start training to become certified.
We want to thank the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, which will allow their K9 instructor to teach Cpl. Pentrack and Jett in the coming months.
We are grateful to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue for bringing Jett to the region and allowing our agency to adopt him.
