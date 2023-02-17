Just your average journalistic day for the Idaho State Journal. Front page reported about a 7-year-old child being mauled to death and his mother injured trying to save him. Deputy Sheriff forced to shoot fleeing driver. Mass shooting/killing in California that left eleven dead so far and many more fighting for their life. Yet the biggest story on the front page, with large photo, is another eatery has become available for the public to take advantage of. With apologies to Bobby Gentry and "Ode to Billy Joe," please pass the black-eye peas.

William Seymour,

