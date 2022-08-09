backyard bear

A black bear passes through a homeowner’s backyard.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game officials in the Magic Valley Regional Office continue to receive reports of ongoing issues with black bears in dispersed campsites in the North Fork area of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, located approximately 6 miles north of Ketchum. The reports, which have increased over the last several days, have come from campers and groups using a local church camp who have reported bears entering tents or attempting to gain access to hard-sided campers.

No injuries to people have been reported.