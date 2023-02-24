Black bear
Associated Press File Photo

On Feb. 23, Fish and Game responded to reports of a black bear that was spotted at Sherman Park in Victor.

Numerous calls came in from local law enforcement and concerned members of the public given the bear's location and proximity to people.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.