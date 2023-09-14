It’s a staple of the Gate City.
It divides the town.
You’re either black or blue. There is no in-between.
The annual Black and Blue Bowl football game between Highland and Pocatello high schools is arguably the biggest rivalry in the state. ESPN named it as such back in 2009. A who's who of local legends such as New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and former NFL coach Dirk Koetter have participated in it.
The game has been talked about numerous times over the last 60 years on the national level by the likes of ESPN College Game host Chris Fowler. Scholastic Sports America named it one of the top-25 rivalries in the country during the mid-1990s.
So what will the latest edition have in store when Pocatello (2-0) welcomes in arch rival Highland (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lookout Credit Union Field?
“I’ve kind of shut myself in this week and I’ve kind of had our players do the same thing because there is a lot of talk that goes on during the week and the lead up to the game,” Rams coach and 2003 Highland graduate Nick Sorrell said. “There’s gonna be a ton of people there. You got two really good teams going at it. Both undefeated. Both have state title aspirations. It’s gonna be a playoff game atmosphere.”
Which hasn’t always been the case in a rivalry that dates all the way back to 1963 when Highland High School first opened its doors.
The Rams lead the all-time series 51-14. It’s been particularly one-sided as of late, too. Highland has taken the last 12 contests by an average of more than 27 points per game. From 2012 to 2021, the Rams won every matchup by double digits, including a 62-0 shellacking the year before Pocatello head coach Dave Spillett’s arrival.
“When I came over, I really hated to see where Poky in general was at,” said Spillett, a 1995 Pocatello High graduate. “I hated where the football program was at. It was really struggling and it’s not where I thought it needed to be.”
While it took a bit, the Thunder have made the series competitive again. Highland just edged them out last year, 14-7. But it, along with everything else that’s happened over the last 12 years, is in the past, according to Spillett.
“We’re not getting wrapped up on things that happened when these guys were just getting out of diapers," Spillett said. “We’re focused on Friday night. This team is different than last year’s team and the year before that. Every year we reload with a different team.”
And this one might be Pocatello’s best in years.
For the first time since 2011, both Pocatello and Highland are headed into the game unbeaten. The Rams are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, while the Thunder are 4A’s third-ranked team in this week’s state media poll.
Highland has won every single one of its games by double digits. The Rams' average margin of victory this season is 37 points, with only three-time Class 4A reigning state champion Skyline providing a real challenge thus far. And the Rams still won that game by 11.
Pocatello, on the other hand, has had to grind out its wins. It came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 16-9 victory over Mountain Crest (Utah), which played in the state semifinals last year, before topping a top-5 team in Twin Falls, 20-7, last week.
Both Highland and Pocatello are loaded with several likely college-bound players as well.
Highland's attack will be led by all-state quarterback Drew Hymas, who can beat opponents with both his arm and legs. Running back Jackson Riddle has seamlessly returned from a broken collarbone last season with seven touchdowns already this year. He has an offer from Navy. And then there’s all-state defensive back Kai Callen, who’s also explosive on offense and has an offer from the University of Idaho.
The Thunder are just as loaded.
Quarterback Dre Contreras is slinging the football just as good as anyone right now. Julian Bowie is committed to Boise State for basketball, but has proven to be an elite wideout. And Ryken EchoHawk has a good claim of being the state’s best tailback.
Just to name a few.
“There’s a lot of really talented football players in the Gate City. And it’s going to show up Friday night between both of our teams,” Sorrell said. “That’s why people are going to come out and watch it. Because they want to see all the talent out there. Because there’s a lot of it. It’s pretty special.”
The game was dubbed the Black and Blue Bowl in 1995 by Jim and Brent Koetter, who were the Pocatello and Highland coaches, respectively, at the time. Both schools were in the A-1 Division I classification — the equivalent of today’s 5A — back then.
But a lot has changed since.
Century took a lot of Pocatello’s student population when it opened in 1999. And by doing so, caused the school to drop to a lower classification.
So with no conference or playoff implications, the game is not necessarily the most important one on the schedule anymore. And moments such as the Thunder beating the Rams on a game-winning field goal during the 1994 playoffs — a game Spillett was part of — are probably ones that won’t ever be seen again in terms of post-season implications.
But it’s still the Black and Blue Bowl.
A simple football game turned into an annual event that will forever be a part of the community.
“There’s going to be a lot of younger kids who are going to be watching this game for the first time,” Sorrell said. “So it’s more than a football game in that aspect. It’s where do you want to go to school in the future.”
Spillett said, “There are people who have graduated from Poky who are 70, 80, 90 years old and it’s Poky pride for life. It’s not just a one week thing. It’s a life decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.