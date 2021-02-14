A standoff occurred on Sunday between police and an armed man in a home in rural Bingham County.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is planning to soon release information on the standoff, which ended around noon at a home north of Blackfoot.
The Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that the man involved in the standoff is not Richard “Rocky” Iverson, the extremely dangerous armed fugitive involved in a shooting incident with U.S. Marshals behind Pocatello City Hall on Saturday night.
An adult male suspect traveling with Iverson was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals during the Pocatello City Hall incident but Iverson was able to flee the scene and remains on the loose. The Marshals fatally shot the adult male suspect after he opened fire on them while they were trying to apprehend Iverson on five counts of lewd conduct, authorities said. Neither Iverson nor any of the Marshals were wounded during the City Hall incident.
If you have any information on Iverson's whereabouts please call 911. Do not approach him under any circumstances, police said.