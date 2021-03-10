BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam occurring in Eastern Idaho.
The callers claim to be with the sheriff’s office and even use phone numbers that appear to be from the sheriff’s office, but they’re not.
The caller says they have a warrant for someone’s arrest and demand payment — as much as $6,000 — for a bond, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland. The scammer tells the person to go to the store to get some type of money card and then asks for the numbers on the card.
“(They tell them to) scratch the back off and read the numbers to them. As soon as they do, that money is gone,” Rowland said, adding that some scammers call back later and demand even more money.
One Pocatello woman fell victim to the scam, he said, and he’s heard from others who’ve received such calls in recent days.
Rowland urges people not to make such payments, or give out personal information, like social security numbers, to people they don’t know — even if they sound convincing. Instead, people should contact their local law enforcement agency for guidance or hang up, look up the number for the organization the person said he or she was with and contact them directly to find out if the call is legitimate.
Any call from the sheriff’s office regarding a warrant probably won’t be.
“We don’t call (when we have a) warrant for you, we come pick you up,” Rowland said.