FORT HALL — The Bingham County Republican Central Committee is pleased to announce the program for the party’s April 1 annual Lincoln Day Luncheon at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a meet and greet and the luncheon will be served at noon.
The focus of this year’s Lincoln Day is education. The keynote speaker for the event will be State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. Critchfield took office this January and will discuss her plans to improve education in Idaho.
Also speaking at the event will be Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner. Sheriff Gardner and his deputies have become very engaged in drug education in Bingham County schools. Currently, youth in Bingham County, like other areas within the Gem State, have become increasing targets of criminal elements attempting to introduce them to various illegal drugs, including fentanyl. Gardner and his department are working actively to expand drug education to youth beyond the decades-old DARE program which reaches out to middle school-age students.
In addition to the two main speakers mentioned, other local Republican officials will speak at the luncheon.
Patriotic music will be provided by Gordon Wilson. Wilson is a popular country music artist whose performances are known for their love of America and patriotism.
There will be an auction of political memorabilia, and those in attendance will have an opportunity to win a firearm from Big Boar Guns.
A buffet-style meal will be provided to attendees.
According to Dan Cravens, the chairman of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee: “Our Lincoln Day luncheons provide voters in Bingham County an opportunity to meet with their elected officials and hear their thoughts on the issues of the day. The event also provides an opportunity for those interested in becoming involved in the party to learn more about the local GOP.”
Tickets for the event are $35 a person. A non-sponsor of a table of 10 is $350 and a sponsor table of 10 is $450. The proceeds of the event go to support the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and its activities. RSVPs must be received by March 30.
