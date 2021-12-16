The Bingham County commissioners have provided the following statements in response to Sheriff Craig Rowland's reported comments about the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis said: "I am shocked and disappointed in the comments printed about Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Members. The Reservation and its members are, and have always been, an important part of Bingham County. The comments reflect the beliefs of one individual and in no way do I agree with or condone them. Having a positive relationship with the Tribe is extremely important to me and I hope that we will be able to repair the damage caused by these hurtful comments."
Bingham County Commissioner Mark R. Bair said: "As a Bingham County Commissioner I felt like addressing the recent news article deserved a timely response, and given the nature of how the commission works, we are not able to legally join and discuss the issues. Instead, I am able to speak individually as an elected official. I have read the comments in the news article attributed to the Sheriff about the Native American Community. I whole-heartedly disagree with those comments. It is my experience that Bingham County does not operate with the mindset of those comments. I truly care about the Native American Community and have witnessed great relationships develop through our interactions over the years and I will strive to keep those relationships positive and make this a community where everyone can feel safe and protected. As a Bingham County elected official, I have a lot of faith in the judicial system. I believe that the legal issues going on with Craig Rowland in his personal life should resolve and will resolve within the judicial system and not through the media."
Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring said: "I am deeply disappointed and saddened, both on a personal and professional level, by the disparaging remarks attributed to Sheriff Rowland about our tribal neighbors in Fort Hall. I have spent many happy years playing sports at Timbee Hall, enjoyed supporting their Relay races, and have enjoyed a kind and helpful working relationship with them in all of my time as Bingham County Commissioner. Some of my family’s and my closest and most trusted friends are tribal members and residents of Fort Hall. I would welcome them to my home any time. I offer my inadequate but sincere apology and will continue to work to promote a better relationship with the tribe however I can."