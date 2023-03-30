Abortion Idaho

Boise resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant symbol inside the outline of a uterus that reads, "Let's talk about the elephant in the womb," during a Planned Parenthood rally for abortion rights at the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, May 14, 2022.

 Sarah A. Miller - member image share, Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would criminalize helping minors obtain an abortion without parental consent won final passage in Idaho's legislature on Thursday and is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The measure would be the first of its kind in the U.S. It seeks to restrict travel by creating the crime of “ abortion trafficking ” and would bar adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor's parent or guardian.

