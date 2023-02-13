Meridian Library

A wide selection of books pictured at the Meridian Library in this 2022 file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee introduced a proposal to allow civil penalties for schools or public libraries that allow adolescents under age 18 access to materials considered obscene or harmful. 

This is not a new idea in the Idaho Legislature; last year, the controversial HB 666 that would have criminalized librarians who allowed minors to obtain materials deemed harmful passed the House and died in the Senate.

Jaron Crane

