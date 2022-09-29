The Bill of Rights are the first 10 amendments to the US Constitution.
They were ratified 12/15/1791. They are individual rights, not collective rights. The Bill of Rights have been violated by state and federal government officials.
Amendment 1: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The closing of schools, churches and small businesses, etc. violated this amendment.
Amendment 2: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Every dictator must disarm the people!
Amendment 4: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrant shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” The raid on Trump's home unconstitutionally violated this amendment.
The Democrats use Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals” to gain power and control! The main rules are: Divide the people on many issues; Demonize those opposed to the Marxist/Socialist agenda and lie and make it up.
