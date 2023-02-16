Brad Little Idaho Press Club

Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Idaho Press Club Legislative Preview on Jan. 5, 2023.

 Logan Finney/Idaho Reports

BOISE — Senate State Affairs introduced a bill Wednesday similar to those introduced in the past that would limit the governor’s ability to extend a state-of-disaster emergency order.

Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, brought the bill. It states the governor cannot extend a state-of-disaster emergency by executive order or proclamation beyond 60 days unless the governor petitions the Legislature with “reasonable justification.”

