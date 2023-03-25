Groundbreaking

People of all ages participated in Thursday's groundbreaking for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Early Childhood Program's new gymnasium. 

 June Polk Photo

FORT HALL — Children, staff, alumni and other officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Early Childhood Program's new gymnasium on Thursday.

The $3 million project is expected to be finished in nine months, granting children of the Early Childhood Program a place to play any sport they can think of. The new facility will be located west of Eagle Road in Fort Hall. 

New gym

An illustration of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Early Childhood Program's new gymnasium. 

Tags

