FORT HALL — Children, staff, alumni and other officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Early Childhood Program's new gymnasium on Thursday.
The $3 million project is expected to be finished in nine months, granting children of the Early Childhood Program a place to play any sport they can think of. The new facility will be located west of Eagle Road in Fort Hall.
In addition to sports, the gymnasium will be used for singing, drumming and traditional Indian dancing, said Glenda Marshall, the Early Childhood Program's director.
“(The gymnasium) is important because physical activity helps their minds think,” Marshall said. “They have to have this physical play. We don’t have an indoor facility for them to play in during the winter months, so we really need it.”
The groundbreaking event began with speeches from the Fort Hall Business Council and staff members at the Early Childhood Program. Then there was a singing and drumming ceremony from the Spring Creek Singers, and then staff, alumni and children from the program dug their shovels into the ground together.
The Early Childhood Program actually consists of three different programs with nearly 150 children participating. The Headstart Program, Child Care Program and Early Intervention Program are all under the Early Childhood Program umbrella.
The new gymnasium will primarily be used for the Headstart and Child Care programs.
The gymnasium has been in the works for several years now, but the COVID-19 pandemic posed some issues with the funding process. However, the Fort Hall Business Council supported the project by providing roughly one-third of the funds. The remaining funds were provided federally through a contract with Harper Construction.
“It was close to two years of sending documents and filling out questionnaires to secure the funding,” said Kimberly Dixey, construction services director. “Once the funding came, it was in the middle of the pandemic which made construction costs go up. We were short, but the council came through and provided the remaining funds to get the project going.”
When coming up with the building plans and architecture for the gymnasium, architect Scott Lloyd and his team from the Pocatello-based JHS Architects asked the children of the Early Childhood Program to fill out questionnaires about what they wanted to see at their new gym.
“(The children) actually were the ones that gave us the vision of what we want in our gym and how we want to use it,” Dixey said.
The gymnasium will be approximately 5,000 square feet and will have bathrooms and a storage room. The building is planned to be painted in bright blue colors staggered in an abstract design.
Marshall expressed her appreciation for the staff members at the Early Childhood Program.
“You can see in some (childcare) workers that they have this aura about working with children,” Marshall said. “It makes you feel really glad inside, and it makes you feel warm to see that bond between them.”
