Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. What the Idaho State Journal editorial calls, “The growing cancer on our nation” should be correctly titled, “Damm, they’re on to us.” Just how many Big Lies from the Democrats and their biased media are we supposed to swallow before we need a media Heimlich maneuver to clear out the airwaves?
In the new socialist-woke-world I’m told words are now violence. To be up front violence-wise here’s my definition of the words, “Big Lie.” A “Big Lie” is when the falsehood goes beyond simple deception and moves onto the national stage as mass manipulation and intentional propaganda. It goes to scope and motive. And we’ve been told a boat load of Big Lies.
“Russia, Russia, Russia” was all we heard for years and years from Democrats and their media. From the fake “pee tape,” to the Democratic Party-funded Steele Dossier, to lying, spying James Comey with his fraudulent FISA warrants, it was all a Big Lie with big consequences. The media embraced the Democrats in an incestuous frenzy to stifle the Trump administration and it worked. I’m still scratching my head as to how one obstructs the justice of an investigation that was based on a lie to begin with.
We were fed another Big Lie in a bowl of steaming, virus-laden, bat soup. The media and the Democrats ate up the Chinese propaganda and asked for seconds. I hear it’s racist in some circles to refer to the country or city of origin, but then that’s just a woke ploy to stifle discussion on any topic these days. Lockdowns, masks, moving old folks into harm’s way, travel restrictions, fudged death statistics, leaking labs and now vaccinations are a hot pot of Big Lies. What we can clearly see now is that our so-called experts failed us in multiple ways and for multiple, often self-serving, reasons. Our politicians failed us as they went about wielding power without precedent or authority. Our media failed us by not challenging the propaganda-as-science dribble. Blinded by their bias, the media failed us again by not challenging the flip-flopping hypocrites who swung to and fro in the winds of partisan politics on everything from masks, to travel restrictions, to the cost/benefits of lockdowns. It’s been Big Lie after Big Lie.
Next we were told, in the blinding glow of perpetual liberal gaslighting, to ignore our own eyes and just accept anarchy, looting, injuries and general mayhem as “mostly peaceful protests.” What a Big Lie. As long as riots are somehow linked to cancel culture, police or anything racial, we are told to just accept that it’s all good and justified. The mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was nothing akin to the destruction and actual violence demonstrated in city after city. Jan. 6 was not the Civil War; no guns, no knives, no fire bombs. To say otherwise is just a Big Lie.
And the Big Lies just keep on coming from the radical left. White extremists are largely responsible for the assaults on Asians, Jews and blacks. Only white folks can be racists and you, yes you, should beat your breast in shame if you are white! Requiring proof of life and citizenship, allowing only one vote per election and living in an identifiable location are unnecessary, Jim Crow-like obstacles to voting. (It takes more information than this to get a library card.) For social justice’s sake (a distortion of language if ever there was one) boys and girls must share the track, the wrestling mat and the shower. So many Big Lies.
When you consider all the Big Lies and start looking at all the regular little lies such as ignoring Biden influence peddling, the border crisis, the infallible Dr. Anthony Fauci and all those phantom green jobs, it seems only rational to anticipate the next Big Lie.
Something is rotten in Arizona. Why such Democratic dread and frantic resistance over a certified, credible audit? Other audits are progressing for good reasons in Georgia, Wisconsin and New Hampshire. Given all the affidavits alleging irregularities, blocked poll watchers, sloppy ballot management, late boxes full of Biden-only ballots, etc., it is only a short step to wonder if the election results might be another Big Lie.
An editorial chiding millions of citizens for doubting the election results is neither constructive nor unifying. It’s like asking the Titanic passengers who missed the lifeboat to just calm down and go quietly into the cold deep. We all bought the same ticket guaranteeing a secure election voyage, but we’re not all getting what we paid for. The editorial topic for today should be about getting on with credible audits and what to do if/when it turns out Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin certified the wrong candidate’s election. The discussion then becomes just how we will save the Ship of State and undo the Biggest Lie of all.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.