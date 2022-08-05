On the corner of Memorial Drive and Stacy Dragila Way, there is a large, illuminated sign proclaiming, “Holt Arena, Home of the Bengals.” Attached to the base of the sign is a plaque that reads, “Milton ‘Dubby’ Holt. An athlete, coach and administrator at Idaho State University for 34 years, Dubby is synonymous with ISU athletics. In 1970, his dream of the first domed football stadium on a college campus was born, forever changing the face of ISU and Pocatello.”

It is entirely appropriate that in the same year that Holt was posthumously inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame, his legacy is finally getting the tender, loving care it deserves, some 52 years after its construction. Holt Arena is in the midst of a significant reconstruction, dragging the facility from the 1970s into the 21st century. A few football fields away from Dubby’s plaque, construction workers are busily replacing the antiquated, multi-colored plastic seats that have marked the arena since its construction.