Mountain lions
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Residents throughout the Wood River Valley continue to see and report mountain lions frequenting their yards or are seeing them on their security cameras. Since October 1, 2022, the Magic Valley Region has received 85 calls about mountain lions in the Valley, with a majority of those calls coming from Hailey residents. While most of the calls are observations, Fish and Game is aware of non-fatal attacks on several dogs and residents becoming increasingly concerned about lions taking up residence in their neighborhoods.

Over the past several months, conservation officers have responded to these reports by providing safety information to homeowners, and when possible, using non-lethal hazing that includes using rubber slugs and buckshot, aerial cracker shells and pepper balls shot from an air rifle. All of these tactics are used in an attempt to encourage the mountain lions to leave the area.

