WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered all flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff for the victims of a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The White House issued the proclamation Tuesday evening, hours after news broke of the shooting, which left at least 19 children dead.
The proclamation is as follows:
"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."