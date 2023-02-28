POCATELLO — Using the Idaho’s state accountability system, the Department of Education for the State of Idaho recently recognized Edahow Elementary School as the top school in the state of Idaho based on performance criteria. Edahow is one of thirteen elementary schools in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. Edahow ranked number one with a composite value of 99/100 for the 2021-2022 school year based on English Language Arts (ELA) and math ISAT performance and growth, as well as a small measure of student engagement. The school currently enrolls three hundred and eight learners in grades K-5.
The designation as the top school is a testament to Edahow’s implementation of the school district’s professional development, collaboration through building leadership teams, unit development and instructional camps, building strong school communities through Restorative Practices, and commitment to Visible Learning, which are all central to PCSD 25’s mission and vision.
According to Principal Nick Muckerman, “Edahow has truly embraced PCSD25’s mission of achieving More Together. I am proud of each and every Edahow Elementary learner and staff member. This success was built upon a dedication to teamwork and relationships, as well as a commitment to excellence in learning.”
With nearly thirty-three percent of Edahow’s learners qualifying for free and reduced meals, Edahow‘s percentage falls significantly higher than the other top performers in the state. This achievement speaks to the school and the district’s commitment to providing the highest quality educational services in a safe, supportive and caring learning environment for all learners.
“It is exciting and validating to see our hard work come to fruition in a way that showcases the achievements of Edahow's learners," Muckerman said.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell said, “We are very proud of Edahow, as well as our many accomplishments districtwide that run the gamut from our commitment to STEM education and ISAT scores above state and national averages in grades 3-8 and 10 to numerous state academic championships and dual enrollment college credits earned that equal more than $16.5 million in tuition value since 2015.”
“With gratitude to the hundreds of staff members who contribute daily to our success, the future of public education is bright in PCSD 25. We are excited for future opportunities that acknowledge our progress as we continue to reach important milestones. We have – and will continue – to focus on the best practices that have the greatest impact on the growth of our learners,” said Howell.
Founded in 1887, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 serves more than 12,000 learners in grades K-12 and employees nearly 1,700 staff members.
