Edahow teacher

Teacher Lukrena Schoonover instructs her third-grade class at Edahow Elementary School in Pocatello. 

 Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Photo

POCATELLO — Using the Idaho’s state accountability system, the Department of Education for the State of Idaho recently recognized Edahow Elementary School as the top school in the state of Idaho based on performance criteria. Edahow is one of thirteen elementary schools in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. Edahow ranked number one with a composite value of 99/100 for the 2021-2022 school year based on English Language Arts (ELA) and math ISAT performance and growth, as well as a small measure of student engagement. The school currently enrolls three hundred and eight learners in grades K-5.

The designation as the top school is a testament to Edahow’s implementation of the school district’s professional development, collaboration through building leadership teams, unit development and instructional camps, building strong school communities through Restorative Practices, and commitment to Visible Learning, which are all central to PCSD 25’s mission and vision. 

