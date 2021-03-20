POCATELLO — The local band Country Drive tragically lost two of its longtime members last month.
Harold “Smitty” Smith, 68, who payed lead guitar for the band, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 9, and Lori Weltz, 61, whose health had been declining, died just a day later on Feb. 10. She played bass guitar.
Now the music community is gathering to honor them and help their families during a special event this weekend.
The celebration of life and benefit for Smitty and Lori will take place at Rumors Pub, located at 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday and continuing until the music ends, said Annie Muegerl, who is organizing the event with Kris Miner, owner of the pub.
“Now is the time to celebrate their lives and the accomplishments they made as musicians and help their families,” said Muegerl, who is also the lead singer of the band Whiskey Hangover, which will perform during the event.
There’s no entry fee, but Muegerl said people will have several opportunities to contribute to the cause. They can buy a meal of lasagna soup and salad for $10, drop donations in the tip jars and join in a raffle for things like an acoustic guitar, gift baskets and a guided fishing trip valued at $500.
“A lot of stuff was donated by the local community,” Muegerl said, but added that some people from as far away as Wyoming contributed items for the event.
All of the money raised will be divided among Smith’s and Weltz’s families, Muegerl said, adding that they're not using any of the funds to cover expenses.
Sunday’s celebration of life and benefit event will also include plenty of music — a fitting tribute to Smith and Weltz, who played with Country Drive for decades and various other bands in the area.
In addition to Whiskey Hangover, Hired Gun Co., Rockin’ Hillbilly and Almost Famous will perform during the event.
Country Drive will also make an appearance with the help of Whiskey Hangover’s Binod Dhakal, who will fill in for Smith, and Hans Brinker, who began playing with the band when Weltz’s health started failing.
Muegerl is looking forward to the performances.
“I’m mostly looking forward to seeing all the talent come out to support (Smitty and Lori) — all their friends playing on the same stage together,” she said.
Muegerl said the music community in Pocatello is a tight knit group that supports one another, and Smith and Weltz themselves often participated in such benefits.
“Music fed her soul and this is how she gave back to the community,” Weltz’s obituary stated. “She was especially happy to play for Pride & Recovery Fest, along with many other benefits.”
Smith’s obituary also mentions his passion for music:
“He is a local legend in Idaho for his contributions in the band, Country Drive, as well as Battery Park, The Daulton Gang and Storm Crowe. His family and music were his pride and joy.”
Muegerl was close to both musicians, who at times played with her dad, Robert Daulton, a drummer.
“For the longest time, I didn’t know Smitty wasn’t my uncle,” Muegerl said, adding that she was about 12 before she realized they weren’t related.
“Lori — I sat and talked with that woman so many times about singing and playing music,” Muegerl said.
She encourages people to come out and show their support for Smith and Weltz and their families during Sunday’s event.
People can wear masks and bring hand sanitizer if they have concerns about gathering due to COVID-19, she said.
“(Rumors Pub) is one of the cleanest bars I’ve played at during the pandemic,” Muegerl said. “They’re constantly sanitizing.”
People can also watch the event from home. They will be streaming the performances for free on YouTube @DWAYNE552.
Muegerl said they will also be taking donations through the Venmo account @KrisMiner7.