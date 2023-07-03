It is with great regret that we inform you, our amazing community, that our long serving K9 “Duco” has passed away. It is with great honor that we share a tribute written from his handler, Corporal Jared Miller. He has earned the right to be the one to say what deserves to be said.
"On June 30th at 1435 hours, Bingham County lost one of its most valuable employees.
K9 Duco succumbed to injuries that he got serving this great county. Being his handler made me who I am today. Through all our good times and bad we pushed to be the best that we knew how to be.
Duco started his life in Holland working in the Dutch sport of KNPV. He scored a life title in the sport. He was then sold to a kennel in Georgia. He was later sold to a home in Twin Falls. There, the home owner found out what owning a Malinois is all about. That is where I found him. Bingham County purchased him and gave him a home.
When I started, I was a new handler. I had never worked police dogs prior. I had done work with hunting dogs and other pets. I thought to myself, “how hard could this be?” Well, a dog of his caliber was on a whole new level. It took patience, lots of hard work, and dedication to make the program what it is today. Now—I did have help on the way. Good friends Case Morgan and Kieth James helped me train him to be a solid patrol dog. Then agencies such as Bannock County, Pocatello Police, and ISP all helped in maintenance training with K9 Duco.
From the start, I could tell Duco was a strong, younger dog who loved to go to work and perform. He would have given his life to save anyone else’s. That includes both me as the handler and fellow Law Enforcement, and any citizen. Duco joined the SEI S.T.A.R team back in 2020. Many will attest that he performed flawless in this task. If Duco was on a narcotic search, you had no doubts he would find it. Duco was great at finding drugs.
Even though Duco wasn’t my dog, he was my dog. He was my boy who I spent hours on end with every single day. While at home on time off, Duco would lounge out on the lawn. All the while, he’d be just watching for threats that might come or he’d be sitting there just playing with his ball relaxing.
Ultimately, all his hard work would be his down fall. A true example of dedicated service and sacrifice. He injured his spine, which then became degenerative. This caused him to not be able to walk. To watch him go down hill in the last couple months, as I tried everything to get him better, has been one of the hardest things I have had to do. Few will get to know, and even fewer will understand, the bond between a K9 handler and their K9.
That all said, knowing what the outcome of his life was going to be, I would not trade a second of it. Duco brought me more pride than one could imagine. When you show up places and people ask, “Is that Duco? We have heard stories about him!” People had heard of him in places you would never imagine.
Duco, you will be missed. Again, a dog who makes you something special is a special kind of animal. Things will be tough as I go out to your kennel not having your face to welcome me. But at least I know now that you are no longer in pain. You have been the toughest dog I have ever met. You never showed any sign of being weak. You remained my battle buddy through the ups and downs. You knew when to stick your big head up through the kennel door and say hello. You will be greatly missed.
There are some people I would like to thank.
First, the Sheriff for believing in me when I said he is the dog we needed years ago.
The Chief Deputy, for always having a positive comment and motivating me to go farther.
Both my LT’s, for always making sure I get the supplies I need without question.
My fellow Deputies, for trusting in me and Duco as a team to get the job done. ￼
Dispatch, for giving him the best belly rubs a dog could ask for.
The Animal Health Clinic, you guys have been great to work with.
Last but not least, my family for putting up with me and Duco.
Duco will be signing out of service this last time. May he always be remembered and his legacy never forgotten.”
K9 Duco 360
RIP EOW 06/30/23
-Cpl. J. Miller #359
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.